Brendan Timothy Collins
January 31, 1984 - September 6, 2020 He left us too soon…Brendan grew up in La Cañada Flintridge, California and attended Saint Bede the Venerable Elementary as well as Saint Francis High School. He graduated from California State University, Northridge and earned an MBA in Sports Management at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. It was in Tuscaloosa where he enjoyed the opportunity to work with the Crimson Tide football staff and head coach Nick Saban. Brendan was dedicated to that program for two years and loved every minute of it.Brendan then returned to Southern California. He was an avid surfer, a diehard Dodgers and pro golf fan, and inexplicably a Buffalo Bills fan since an early age. Brendan began his career at a high tech recruiting firm in Los Angeles where he met his future wife, Traci Thormodsgaard. After enjoying a successful career there, he left to form his own company, Swell Recruit. He welcomed the challenges of a startup company, and focused wholeheartedly on the pursuit of his goals.Brendan embraced being a "people person" and enjoyed nothing more than being in the company of family and friends. A Surfers' Memorial, the "Last Paddle Out", took place at Manhattan Beach on September 12th. It was a beautiful and emotional tribute to "B" and the ocean he loved. Brendan is survived by his devoted wife of two years, Traci Collins, and their son, 8 month old Conor James Collins, his loving parents, Timothy and Patricia Collins, sister Meghann Collins Robertson, brother Kevin O'Connor Collins, brother-in-law Brian Robertson, nieces Lelia and Naomi Robertson, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.A Mass celebrating Brendan's life will take place on Thursday, September 24th at Church of the Visitation in Westchester at 12 noon.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
