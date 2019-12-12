|
Brent Edward Vallens was born in Los Angeles, CA, on February 1st, 1954. Brent is survived by his wife Carol, his sons Jacob and Benjamin, his sister Nancy and his niece Amanda. Brent graduated from Grant High School in 1972, then attended CSUN for a BS in Political Science in 1977. Brent then attended Southwestern University Law School, graduating in 1980. Brent built a successful practice specializing in tax law, estate planning and real estate over the course of almost 40 years. He also volunteered with various non-profits and served as a Judge Pro Tem and a Special Master. Brent also enjoyed traveling, hunting and fishing. He passed away peacefully on December 7th, 2019 after a fast and aggressive battle with brain cancer.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019