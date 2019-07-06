Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Nova Community Church
4345 Emerald St.
Torrance, CA
Brent Mitsuuchi Obituary
Age 47 passed away on June 20, 2019. Predeceased by his father, John Seiki Mitsuuchi. Survived by his wife, Haruko Mitsuuchi; children, Drew and Mina; mother, Patricia Mitsuuchi; mother-in-law, Fumiko Uchida; siblings, Jon, Rodny (Stephanie), Todd (Alesia), Sharon (Daniel) Hanabusa, and Takako (Wilkin) Lee. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 12, 3:00 p.m. at Nova Community Church, 4345 Emerald St., Torrance 90503. The family kindly requests that no flowers be sent. Please dress casual. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019
