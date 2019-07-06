|
Age 47 passed away on June 20, 2019. Predeceased by his father, John Seiki Mitsuuchi. Survived by his wife, Haruko Mitsuuchi; children, Drew and Mina; mother, Patricia Mitsuuchi; mother-in-law, Fumiko Uchida; siblings, Jon, Rodny (Stephanie), Todd (Alesia), Sharon (Daniel) Hanabusa, and Takako (Wilkin) Lee. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 12, 3:00 p.m. at Nova Community Church, 4345 Emerald St., Torrance 90503. The family kindly requests that no flowers be sent. Please dress casual. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019