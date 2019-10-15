|
On September 24, 2019, Brian Bruce Bowman, loving husband to Linda Parker Bowman, and proud father of three children, Michael, Shannon and Kelly, passed away at the age of 82. A successful businessman, civic leader, accomplished golfer and world traveler, Brian will be remembered for his kind spirit, generosity,senseofhumor,andmostlyforthelovehehadforhis family and friends. Brian was born October 24, 1936 in Long Beach, California to Winnifred Butterworth Bowman and William Kavanaugh Bowman. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Fresno State in 1961, where he met the love of his life, Linda. After graduation, Brian went to work at Ryan Herco Products, an industrial plastics distributor, based in Burbank, for 56 years, servingasPresidentandChairmanoftheBoardbeforeretiringin 2004. Along the way, Brian was actively involved in the Burbank community, serving on many boards and committees, including Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena Airport Authority, Woodbury University Board of Trustees, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center Advisory Board, the Verdugo Private Industry Council, the Burbank Water and Power Board and the City of Burbank Planning Board. He was also a longtime member of Burbank Noon Kiwanis Club and the Burbank First United Methodist Church. Brian's reach was felt across his community. Brian is survived by his wife of ?fty-seven years, Linda of Burbank; son Michael and daughter-in law Nadene of Santa Claritaandhisdaughter,Carly;daughterShannonBowmanCoes and son-in-law John Benjamin Coes and their children, Charles, Theodore, Oscar and Esmé of Wellesley, Massachusetts; and Kelly Bowman Mijailovic and son-in-law Alex Mijailovic and their children, Mila and Niko of LosAngeles. Brian's life was de?ned by integrity and humility. He never madeadecisionbaseduponexpediencyorpro?t,butratherwas guided by his care for others and high ethical standards. Our world was enhanced by his life and is diminished by his passing. ACelebrationofLifegatheringwillbeheldinhonorofBrian atLakesideGolfClubinBurbankonThursday,October24,2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. In lieu of ?owers, donations may be made to the Stamper Scholarship Fund at the Burbank First United Methodist Church or to the BurbankTemporaryAid Center.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 15, 2019