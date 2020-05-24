October 17, 1924 - May 8, 2020 Brian Hills passed away early in the morning on Friday, May 8, peacefully, at home, holding the hand of his wife Margaret. And, because everyone wonders, we should note that he did not die of Covid 19.Brian was born in London in 1924. He was an only child. Sadly, his mother--a tiny, outgoing woman--contracted tuberculosis and died when Brian was only four. As a child he loved movies and dreamed of becoming an actor or a film director.When World War II broke out Brian enrolled in an engineering program at Imperial College so that he could work as an engineer in support of the war effort. He remained an industrial engineer and inventor throughout his life, and he proved to be a brilliant one.In 1951, Brian married Margaret Hampson, a dancer with the Royal Ballet and teacher at the Royal Ballet School. Brian and Margaret had a long (68 year) and happy marriage. They had three children: Sarah, Amanda, and Julian. Brian founded his own firm designing and manufacturing home electrical appliances, until a massive flood damaged the factory and brought an end to that enterprise. in its aftermath he applied for a job with Mattel Toys in the U.S., and was hired. The family moved to Los Angeles for a year, which became two, and they ended up staying permanently. Brian, as an industrial designer, loved to find solutions to mechanical and technical problems, but he also loved architecture, history, and design. Coincidentally (or not) his children became an architect (Sarah), an ancient historian (Amanda), and a creative director of entertainment advertising (Julian).Brian did much more over the course of his long life: He made a television from scratch in 1948. He designed a space heater that was in use all over England in the 60s. He wrote a novel (sadly unpublished) that predicted the internet. He made films and acted in and directed community theater productions. He developed and printed his own photographs. He could machine anything on his lathe. He came up with the name "Tangled" for a certain Disney movie about Rapunzel that Julian was trying to re-title. He loved typography. He could discuss cinema more engagingly than any director's commentary. And he would roll around on the floor with any kids that happened to be around, and brought out the best in everyone he met.He is survived by his wife Margaret, their children Sarah Susanka, Amanda Hills Podany, and Julian Hills, grandchildren Emily and Nicholas Podany, Grey Babcock, Simone, Fiona, and Sebastian Hills, and a great-granddaughter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store