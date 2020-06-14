April 1, 1937 - June 6, 2020 Brian Jaffe, 83, passed away at his home in Manhattan Beach, California with his family by his side on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born on April 1, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Bob and Lorraine Jaffe. He was raised in Southern California and was the first in his family to graduate college, UCLA. He worked his way through college as professional studio musician and was the bass player for the Playboy's Four. He married the love of his life, Geraldine Meyer. He served in the United States Army and Army Reserve and became an English teacher. He taught thousands of high school kids in the south bay for 41 years at both Aviation and Mira Costa High Schools, and a mentor teacher to many. He also taught speed reading part time at night school to local aerospace engineers during the space programs in the 1960's. After retiring in 2002, he became a part time middle school teacher for 11 years at Dana Middle School and volunteered at a local elementary school after that. He composed music on his grand piano and loved to trade on the stock market. He also, was active at his local church, volunteering in Sunday School and assisting with worship. He loved his Christian Faith. He helped a family establish their lives here in the United States as refuges from Vietnam in the 1970's. He published a language arts workbook series for a Christian book publishing company sold nationally. He taught wisdom and love for teaching by example wherever he went, and he was a strong family man. Brian Jaffe is survived by his wife, Geraldine of over 58 years, his daughter Brenda Yeager and son in law Jay Yeager II; son Brent Jaffe and daughter in law Ayreen Jaffe; grandchildren Jay Yeager III, Lily Yeager, Adam Jaffe, and great granddaughter Adeline Riley; sisters, Karen Fidel and Ruth Woodbeck.Funeral services will be privately held. A Memorial service is planned for later in the year.Memorial donations may be made in Brian's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjudes.org.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 14, 2020.