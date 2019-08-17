|
August 15, 1988 - July 24, 2019 Brian is survived by his mother, Elsie Segarra. As well as by his sister, Russette Annelisse Estèves and her children. "Funeral Blues"Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone, Prevent the dog from barking with a juicy bone, Silence the pianos and with muffled drum Bring out the coffin, let the mourners come.Let aeroplanes circle moaning overhead Scribbling on the sky the message He Is Dead, Tie crépe bows round the white necks of the public doves, Let the traffic policemen wear black cotton gloves.He was my North, my South, my East and West, My working week and my Sunday rest, My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song; I thought that love would last forever: I was wrong.The stars are not wanted now: put out every one, Pack up the moon and dismantle the sun, Pour away the ocean and sweep up the wood; For nothing now can ever come to any good. -W.H Auden Visit www.Legacy.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019