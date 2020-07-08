Brian V. Mokler, ScD of Sanbornton, NH, died on July 1, 2020 from complications of COVID 19. He was surrounded by family at his time of death. In his 84 years, Brian spent time on each coast, growing up in southern California where he graduated from Pomona College, before going to Massachusetts to attend MIT and then obtain his doctorate from Harvard University, where he met his wife. He spent the majority of his career in Albuquerque, NM where he worked on mitigating air pollution. After retirement he and his wife lived in NH and NM, eventually settling in NH year round. Brian enjoyed playing Scottish and other folk music on the fiddle/violin. He also taught himself fine wood working. He is survived by many loved ones, including his wife of 52 years, their 2 sons and his sister. Due to the pandemic a memorial service will be postponed. If you wish to do something in memory of Brian V. Mokler, do something kind for someone.



