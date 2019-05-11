February 11, 1945 - May 7, 2019 Brian Wilson, 74, passed away May 7th, 2019, at his home in Healdsburg surrounded by his wife and daughters.Born February 11th 1945 the youngest of three brothers, to Eugenia and Jerold Wilson in Roslyn, NY. He moved with his family to Beverly Hills at the age of three. He met and married Cathy Smeaton in 1981 and they lived happily ever after, dealing with whatever came their way. They had three daughters Jessica, Regan and Audrey, that they raised in Aspen, Colorado before moving to Sonoma Valley in 2006.Brian was a lot of things, a ceramist, a developer, a surfer, an organ transplant recipient, a fox hunter, a lover of nature and an optimistic progressive thinker. He had an incredible sense of humor, a notorious bellowing laugh and an immense gift for finding beauty in just about anything. He worked with his brothers developing Wilsons House of Suede and Leather stores into a national chain. When they sold the business in 1982, Brian created the life he wanted. He was an avid traveler comfortable with the "high lows" in adventure, whether sleeping in a train station or the Palace in St Moritz, and always with his family in tow. He moved his family to Madrid for one year, ran a 10k in Cuba during the travel embargo, rafted the Grand Canyon, and surfed Waikiki. Brian's most prized role was that of Family Man, always there for us, with memorable "words of wisdom" and the support that we needed. Those who knew him well enjoyed the tremendous generosity of his unconditional love and support.Because there was no one quite like him, Brian will forever be survived by countless "Brian Stories" that will continue to bring laughter and joy to all who loved him. A celebration of his life will be held at 6:00pm on May 18th at Dutcher Crossing Winery, 8533 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, CA 95448Donations may be made in his name to Challenge Aspen, a cause close to Brian's heart. Snowmass Village Mall #309 Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 11 to May 12, 2019