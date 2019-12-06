|
October 31, 1941 - November 26, 2019 Dr. Bruce Alan Carter was born on October 31, 1941, in Half Moon Bay, California, to Ralph and Kathrine Carter and passed away suddenly after a long illness on November 26, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Bruce was a former Dean of Natural Sciences at Pasadena City College and also a PCC geology professor (retired in 2005). Bruce worked at PCC for 40+ years and touched the lives of countless students who learned how to make it "just over the next ridge." Bruce was recruited from his home in Northern California to attend Caltech by Professor Bob Sharp, completed all of his degrees at Caltech and earned his Ph.D. at Caltech under the guidance of Dr. Lee Silver. His dissertation remains one of the most important works to be done about the petrology of the San Gabriel Anorthosite. Bruce was a longtime member of the Mineralogical Society of Southern California. He also had been active in developing educational exchanges with schools in China. He was a member of the Monrovia School and CSBA. Bruce was a founding father of the Monrovia Old House Preservation Group. His real love remained in the outdoors teaching students how to recognize and interpret complex geological information and leading extended field trips across Northern California, Santa Cruz Island and Baja California. In retirement, Bruce and his wife Kathy Carter were avid eclipse chasers and members of the PCC Retirees Association. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Carter, his children, Amanda (Clark Abbott) Carter, Cammy (Erik Schmudie) Carter and Douglas Carter, Kathy's family, Alan Fluhrer and family, Marc Fluhrer and family, his sister Betty (Wayne) Heaton and their children, Becky (Mike) Contreras and family and David (Melissa) Heaton. There will be a Celebration of Bruce's Life in early January. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bruce Carter Field Award. Please contact the Pasadena City College Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019