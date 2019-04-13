July 29, 1929 - February 24, 2019 At the age of seven Bruce started playing the piano and virtually never stopped playing each and every day. He could play Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue in a way that always left the listener moved and grateful. He also played the Rachmaninoff 3rd, among other great classical pieces to include Chopin, Mozart and others. He enlisted in the National Guard and continued his military service in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Bruce went on to study pre-med at the UW, psychology, music and mathematics at CSULB and UCLA. He was predominantly known for his classical performances throughout his life but, also played improvisational jazz works in his later years. His greatest pride and joy came from raising a family and teaching hundreds of piano and math students. One could always see the twinkle that were in the eyes between Bruce and his lovely wife of 61 years, Carol O'Connor. They raised three children, Paul, Steven and Lisa. He was soft spoken but, his message was always clear. That message being – do your best work, be a good person, enjoy your life and love one another. He is survived by his wife, Carol, brother, Neil Duncanson, three children and three grandchildren, Julia, Matthew and Garrett. His family will be welcoming friends today, Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 11am till 2pm at the Green Parrot Villa, 2035 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92706 for his memorial and celebration of life. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary