December 27, 1949 - June 7, 2019 Proud alumnus of CSU Northridge, Bachelor of Music 1980. Gifted flutist, flute teacher, conductor, composer, writer; Young's Market Company accounting clerk (retired). Member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cumorah mission 1970-72, conducted congregational singing and choir at Huntington Ward, published historian on Mormon hymns, member Association for Mormon Musicians and Artists. Boy Scouts of America: Order of the Arrow, Eagle Scout. Beloved son of Ruth and Morris Maxwell (deceased). Survived by sister Karen Maxwell Merritt and brother-in-law Russell Merritt of Oakland. Funeral service Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Little Church of the Flowers, Forest Lawn, Glendale, California. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to contribute to the music program, CSU Northridge c/o CSUN Foundation, University Hall 110, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330-8296 ([email protected]).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 13 to June 14, 2019