Bruce Zawacki
Dr. Bruce E. Zawacki Obituary
December 6, 1935 - May 25, 2019 After a long illness, Bruce E. Zawacki, MD, died peacefully in his Los Angeles home surrounded by family and friends. He was 83 years old. Dr. Zawacki was a recognized authority on the surgical treatment of burns and a devoted patient advocate. He was an honors graduate of the College of the Holy Cross, and the Harvard Medical School, surgical residency Massachusetts General Hospital, and served in the Army Medical Corps during the Vietnam War. He was chief of The LAC/USC Burn Unit from 1973-1998. Dr. Zawacki received The Stuart Allen Distinguished Service Award in 1996. He was an associate professor emeritus at USC's Schools of Education, Medicine, and Religion, and an adjunct professor to The Pacific Center for Health Policy and Ethics. Dr. Zawacki's research on the ethical dimensions of burn care helped restructure ethical discourse from a paternalistic focus to one that elevates the patient's autonomy as a vital component of the health care team's goals. Dr. Zawacki was a doctor who strove to love God, his family, his patients, his church, and his neighbor. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Carleen Zawacki, three children, and two grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, 06/03/19 at 4:00pm, at Our Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 2060 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027. Reception to follow in the Church Reception Hall. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to lacusccares.org. For more information call Glendale Funeral Home (818) 242-0258.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 31 to June 2, 2019
