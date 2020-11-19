1/
Bruce Eric Antman
December 1950 - November 2020 A graduate of CSUS (where he was Student Body President) and Loyola University law school, Bruce was a lifelong games player, twice a California Junior Chess Champion and later a championship-winning bridge, backgammon and poker player.He worked with families as a divorce mediator in Ventura County courts and in private practice. Bruce had a great sense of humor, a beautiful singing voice and he liked to sing karaoke.Bruce was predeceased by his parents Belle and Jack. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his adult children Sasha and Alissa. His surviving siblings are Less and Steve.Due to COVID-19, a small family funeral is planned and a more extensive memorial at a later date.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
