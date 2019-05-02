|
June 25, 1939 - April 17, 2019 Bruce Joel Schultz – Loving husband, father, grandfather. UCLA alum, Santa Monica real estate developer, founder of United Presort Service and Creative Gowns Inc. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Alice…his two children, Dan & Jim, his daughter-in-law Jen, and two grandchildren, Asher & Kasi. The most generous, kind spirited, and loving of souls, a heart of gold that will be missed by all. For more information, please visit our memorial page: www.tinyurl.com/bruce-joel-schultz
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 2 to May 11, 2019