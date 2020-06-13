Bruce Orville Allen
August 1, 1944 - June 8, 2020 Bruce Orville Allen born to Ward and Agnes Allen of Pasadena, entered the resurrected life peacefully in his sleep. He was among the first special needs students to be mainstreamed into the Pasadena Unified School District. He graduated in 1962 from John Muir HS and was a longtime member of Lake Avenue Church, Pasadena. A lifelong organ music enthusiast, he is survived by brothers: Daniel, Blaine and Errol, nephew John, niece Julie and many cousins. Services TBD in Pasadena.

