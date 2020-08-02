May 19, 1928 - July 23, 2020 Bruce Geernaert of Palos Verdes, California passed away from natural causes Thursday, July 23, 2020 with his wife, Daphne, and son, Bret, in attendance at Belmont Village Senior Living in Cardiff by the Sea, California. Bruce was 92 years young. He was born on May 19, 1928, in Berkeley, California, to Edward (Ted) and Thelma (Borgen) Geernaert. In 1949, Bruce graduated from the University of California, Berkeley where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Bruce then proceeded to achieve his Bachelor of Laws (Legum Baccalaureus) in 1953 from Hastings College of Law in San Francisco, California. He met his loving wife Daphne (Gordon) and they wed in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1958. Bruce and Daphne have a daughter, Wendy, of Torrance, California, and a son, Bret, of Rancho Bernardo, California. Bruce practiced Corporate Law in the San Francisco area for many years before moving to Palos Verdes, California where he was elected as Superior Court Justice to the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. Bruce presided over high profile cases that involved actors such as Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, the television news program 60 Minutes, along with the rock group Guns n' Roses. Not one to sit still during retirement, Bruce presided as a JAMS for hearings throughout Southern California. He lived a very active life enjoying tennis, golf, boating, and travel. Bruce is predeceased by his father Ted, mother Thelma, and brother Jerry. Bruce is survived by his loving wife Daphne, daughter Wendy, son Bret, grandsons Harlan Geernaert of San Marcos, California, and Edward Geernaert of Las Cruces, New Mexico. They will miss their G-Pa's guidance and enthusiasm. We are thoroughly saddened that we have lost such an energetic force in our lives, but we find solace in knowing that his mind and spirit are now at rest in the heavens.



