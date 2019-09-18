|
July 3, 1946 - September 14, 2019 Bruce passed away peacefully in his sleep after a brief but challenging battle with cancer. Recognized internationally as an innovative curator, writer, and academic leader, he was widely influential in the field of the contemporary arts. He identified many important artists in the early stages of their careers. He held executive positions as President of Otis College of Art Design, Los Angeles, Founding Director of Arizona State University's F.A.R., and Dean of the School of Arts at Columbia University. Bruce maintained a deep sense of optimism, excitement, and exploration about the world until his last day. His expansive intellect, curiosity, and sense of humor will be sorely missed by colleagues, friends and family.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 18, 2019