September 18, 1953 - July 31, 2020 The definition of a gentleman is chivalrous, courteous and honorable. The definition of a gentle man is someone who is of pure heart and soul. Bryan G. Stockton was the epitome of both. We lost Bryan on Friday, July 31st, 2020 at the age of 66 to an unthinkable tragedy. Bryan is survived by his wife Maureen, daughters Lauren and Meredith, sons Garrett and Chase, grandchildren Sienna and Cole and puppies Mate and Chip. Bryan was a listener, crier, friend, advisor and problem solver. When you spoke to Bryan, you were the center of attention. He never judged, became impatient or changed the subject. Bryan's distinguished career spanned four decades. He spent 15 years at Mattel including Chief Executive Officer from 2012-2015 and Chairman in 2015. Earlier in his career, Bryan held multiple senior level roles at Kraft Foods Inc. Bryan also served the community. In 2013, he was honored at Indiana University Kelly School of Business and sat on their board. He also held board seats for The Sierra Nevada Brewing Company and Bob Evans Restaurants. Bryan served The Toy Industry Association including two years as Chairman. He was a board member for UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital and held positions on the executive and strategic planning committees for UCLA Anderson School Board of Advisors. Bryan was Vice Chair for United Cerebral Palsy Los Angeles and served on the 2015 Special Olympics
World Summer Games Los Angeles Board of Directors.After leaving the corporate world in 2015, Bryan focused on family. He and Maureen traveled the world visiting places from the simple to the sublime, he devoted time to his children and grandchildren and brought everyone together for holidays and adventure "vacations". Bryan also helped Maureen's company Formé, focusing on being a sea of calm amidst typical start-up challenges. All of that would have bested the average person but not Bryan. He also found time to focus on photography. What started as a hobby became an award-winning career. Bryan's work was recognized by the distinguished Graphis Photography Annual, earning Gold in their landscape category. His images were also featured in Travel & Leisure magazine. Recently, Bryan was retained by the prestigious Relais & Chateaux resorts to bring a fresh look to their images. Always the adventurer, Bryan never thought twice about strapping on 60 pounds of camera gear and hiking countless miles for the perfect shot. Bryan was also a gifted acoustic and electric guitarist who enjoyed every element of the craft from technique and theory to practicing and performing. And, he was an accomplished singer and songwriter. On any given day, Bryan would play a song he and Maureen loved or spend hours mastering a complicated chord.Bryan was forever humble about his personal and professional success, far preferring to be behind the scenes so others could be honored and celebrated. Now is our time to honor and celebrate Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: St. Anne's www.stannes.org/donateUS
National Forest Restoration www.alivingtribute.org
UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital www.uclahealth.org/mattel/give-back