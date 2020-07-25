June 6, 1945 - July 27, 2020 Raised in L.A., he was a longtime resident of Huntington Beach, California. Bryant is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Evans; sister, Jill Schlatter; sister-in-law, Alison Dylewski; and two nephews and three nieces. Bryant graduated from what was then Harvard School for Boys in Los Angeles (now the Harvard-Westlake School) and from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon. He spent most of his career in the entertainment industry, first as a rock and roll agent and then in various film and television production roles for companies including Wolper Productions and MCA/Universal. He was buried at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar on July 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held once it is safe for his many friends and loved ones to gather again. Bryant was a grateful recipient of a heart transplant in 2008. The last decade of his life would not have been possible without this organ donation for which his family and friends are eternally grateful. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Bryant Henry to Cedars-Sinai Heart Transplant Program. Gifts can be sent to Cedars-Sinai Office of Advancement, 8700 Beverly Blvd, Suite 2416, Los Angeles, CA 90048, or made online at cedars-sinai.org/giving.html
.