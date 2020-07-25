1/
Bryant T. Henry
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryant's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 6, 1945 - July 27, 2020 Raised in L.A., he was a longtime resident of Huntington Beach, California. Bryant is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Evans; sister, Jill Schlatter; sister-in-law, Alison Dylewski; and two nephews and three nieces. Bryant graduated from what was then Harvard School for Boys in Los Angeles (now the Harvard-Westlake School) and from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon. He spent most of his career in the entertainment industry, first as a rock and roll agent and then in various film and television production roles for companies including Wolper Productions and MCA/Universal. He was buried at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar on July 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held once it is safe for his many friends and loved ones to gather again. Bryant was a grateful recipient of a heart transplant in 2008. The last decade of his life would not have been possible without this organ donation for which his family and friends are eternally grateful. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Bryant Henry to Cedars-Sinai Heart Transplant Program. Gifts can be sent to Cedars-Sinai Office of Advancement, 8700 Beverly Blvd, Suite 2416, Los Angeles, CA 90048, or made online at cedars-sinai.org/giving.html.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
An intelligent man could carry on a conversation About many different topics I truly enjoyed my conversation with him. A loving Husband, father,family and friend, he is missed by all that knew him. Hugs to his family. So sorry for his lost!
Patti
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved