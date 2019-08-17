|
|
August 4, 2019 Bud Rice, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away August 4, 2019 at his home in Los Angeles, CA, surrounded by his family, he was 98 years old. Bud, and his wife Bette, lived in Hancock Park for 55 years in the house Bud's mother owned before him. Bette passed in 2018. The five children they leave behind are Mark Rice, Kathleen Rice Rosa and husband Greg, Linda Rice, Mary Beth Rice Krieger and husband Bram, Bill Rice and wife Louise, along with 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The memorial service is Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10am at St Brendan Church, Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers we invite donations to Bud's favorite Veteran's charity, Hollywood American Legion Post 43 at www.hollywoodpost43.org, where Bud was honored to give his last WW2 speech this year. Notes of condolences may be sent to the family through Mark Rice at [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019