October 25, 1945 - July 27, 2019 On Saturday, July 27, 2019, Bunny Marcy Wasser, a loving, beautiful and sensational wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at age 73 in Malibu, California. Bunny was born on October 25, 1945 to Fay and Milton Cooper in Chicago, Ill., and moved to Los Angeles when she was 16 years old and never looked back. Bunny is survived by her husband, Howard M. Bernstein, children, Laura Wasser and Andrew Wasser, stepchildren, Lori Bernstein and David Bernstein, grandchildren Luke, Jack, Cooper, Ruby and Max, and her sister, Jaclyn Brady. A true California girl, Bunny was our sunshine, our cheerleader, our moral compass and our strength. She was smart and sensitive, wise and witty, kind and graceful and stunningly beautiful inside and out. Positivity and warmth radiated from Bunny throughout her life. Bunny loved her family and friends, her home at the beach, classical music, reading, fashion, travel, the color yellow and her dog Aldo. Funeral services were held at Hillside Mortuary on "Grandma Bunny Monday" July 29, 2019 at 11 am. Contributions in Bunny's honor would be welcomed at Wilshire Boulevard Temple, Bet Tzedek, Skirball Cultural Center or any non-profit organization which helps those who cannot help themselves.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 30 to July 31, 2019