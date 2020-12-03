July 29, 1949 - November 22, 2020 Burt was born on July 29, 1949 in to Ruth and Sidney Noveck in Brooklyn, NY. He moved to Los Angeles, CA at five years old where he since remained. Burt lived in the San Fernando Valley for most of his childhood and obtained his BS from UCLA. Burt then attended law school and became sworn into the CA Bar in 1975. He continued to practice law for the next 45 years.Throughout his life, Burt was an avid photographer, woodworker, and mechanic, even building some of his own cars. He had a reputation for being able to solve any mechanical or technical problem, and enjoyed taking on projects of all kinds to help his family, friends, and neighbors. Burt had a passion for cooking, camping, and studying film and history, which he passed along to his loved ones. Above all, he treasured spending time with his family and friends.On December 20, 1966, as a 17 year old, Burt first met his future wife Bonnie. They continued to stay in touch over the years, finally marrying on November 7, 1980. Burt and Bonnie's marriage became one long honeymoon, and the couple shared two children together. Burt was a devoted father and husband, and was passionate about those he cared for. He had a unique ability to connect with people in a deep and meaningful way, with a warm and inviting personality that drew people to him. As long as he was with the people that he loved, Burt could do anything and be happy.Burt passed peacefully in his home on November 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Burt will be deeply cherished and missed by all those who knew him. He was a profound force of warmth, intellect, and love, and his influence will continue to touch all of our lives. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, son Michael, daughter Lisa, sister Sandie, and nieces and nephews.



