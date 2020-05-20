October 10, 1934 - May 16, 2020 The world lost a man of courage, creativity, integrity, and boundless love on Saturday, the 16th of May, 2020. Burton George Tregub ("Burt"), born in Brooklyn, New York on October 10, 1934, died at his home in Encino, California, surrounded by his wife of 22 years, Sylvia Bernstein-Tregub and members of his intergenerational family.Burt was a graduate of Stuyvesant High School and earned a Bachelor's of Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in June 1956, where he was also president of the Kappa Nu fraternity. This education allowed him to pursue a varied and interesting career in numerous well-known corporations, which eventually took him and his family to Los Angeles, California. He was a successful businessman, courageous entrepreneur, and intrepid inventor, and worked up until the last year of his life, successfully helping the company he worked with, Spyrus Solutions, Inc., as an inventor of several patents, including one issued on May 13, 2020. He was known for his gregariousness and zest for life. He loved traveling and spending time with family and lifelong friends. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his fellow wine connoisseurs. He was a devoted Jew, and once observed that Judaism demands participation and he did participate enthusiastically in all aspects of life, both religious and secular, business and friendship alike. Every life he touched was changed for the better. He will be remembered for his humor, his love, his compassion, his kindness, his dedication to the Valley Beth Shalom Synagogue community serving as an officer and member of the Board of Directors and to The Schulweis Institute where as a Vice-President he developed the website www.hmsi.info and published "From Prose To Poetry," a keepsake edition of over 200 poems and writings of Rabbi Harold M. Schulweis(z"l).Burt thoroughly enjoyed the theatre, Broadway musicals, attending performances at The Music Academy of the West and concerts at the LAPhil and Hollywood Bowl.The Tregub family is extremely grateful to the City of Hope, Dr. Samer Khaled, Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology, his caring and dedicated team, and Burt's many caregivers for enabling him to live his life to the very fullest.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Tregub, in 1996. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Bernstein-Tregub, his children David Tregub and Leslie Tedrow, Julie Tregub, and Susan Tregub, his sister-in law and her husband and family, Ellen and Gordon Horwitz, and Samantha, Ryan, Benjamin and Abigail Sher, his stepchildren Howard Bernstein (Laurie), Linda Mendelsohn, Rachel Bernstein, his grandchildren, Holden, Joshua, Shoshana, Zachary (Nikki), Sarah (Ariel), Jeremy, Shira and Alana (Nick) and his great grandchildren Sonny, Kyros and Micha.To honor Burt's memory, his family suggests your support of The Schulweis Institute 15739 Ventura Blvd. Encino, CA 91436 (https://www.vbs.org/donate-harold-m-schulweis-institute). All observances are being held in private.
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 20, 2020.