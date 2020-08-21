January 31, 1927 - August 19, 2020 Burton Gindler passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020, at the age of 93 years. He leaves behind his son David and his daughter-in-law Kiki Ramos Gindler. Burt was born in Mason City, Iowa to Isaac and Ada Gindler. The son of an immigrant tailor, Burt graduated second in his high school class and went on to attend both undergraduate and law school at the University of Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, in the Counter Intelligence Corps, and was honorably discharged. When his parents moved to Los Angeles, Burt followed. That may have been the best decision of his life. Not long after moving to Los Angeles, Burt met a pretty young woman named Lillian Rich – always known as "Lynne" to her friends. They met at a party where they teamed up to beat every other couple at "charades." Realizing that they made a great team at just about everything, they were married a few months later, on July 11, 1954, and honeymooned in New York. They eventually settled in Woodland Hills, where they raised their only child David with great love and affection. Burt and Lynne were virtually inseparable during their marriage of nearly 60 years, until Lynne's passing on August 18, 2013. Burt had a distinguished legal career, first as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of California, and then in private practice at Hufstedler & Kaus (which later merged with Morrison & Foerster). In many ways, Burt had it all – he was a kind and loving father, a devoted husband to his late wife Lynne, and a brilliant lawyer. He will be deeply missed. A celebration of his life will be scheduled when conditions permit his family and friends to gather and share memories of their time with Burt.



