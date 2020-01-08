|
November 23, 1937 - January 6, 2020 Burt Sunkin passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Susan, and survived by his sons, Howard (Nancy), David (Lori), and his cherished grandchildren, Erica, Sophia, Emma, and Michael. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 9th at 1:00 pm at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Ave, Culver City. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Cardiac Fellows Program at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020