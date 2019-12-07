Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for C. Zavala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Frank Zavala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C. Frank Zavala Obituary
C. Frank Zavala, 85, passed away at home in Newport Beach on November 3, 2019, of complications from skin cancer. He is survived by 3 sons Steve, Carlos and Eddie, their mother Irene, stepkids Michael and Kelly and their mother Sue, grandchildren Sidney, Yvette, Amanda, Julie, Ava and Dylan, and great-grandchild Aiden. Services will be held at St. Mel's Catholic Church in Woodland Hills on December 7 at 11am, with reception on site to follow. Drink the good whiskey first. And remember, family is forever.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -