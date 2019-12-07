|
C. Frank Zavala, 85, passed away at home in Newport Beach on November 3, 2019, of complications from skin cancer. He is survived by 3 sons Steve, Carlos and Eddie, their mother Irene, stepkids Michael and Kelly and their mother Sue, grandchildren Sidney, Yvette, Amanda, Julie, Ava and Dylan, and great-grandchild Aiden. Services will be held at St. Mel's Catholic Church in Woodland Hills on December 7 at 11am, with reception on site to follow. Drink the good whiskey first. And remember, family is forever.
