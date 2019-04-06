Resources More Obituaries for C. Melissinos Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? C. John M. Melissinos

Obituary Condolences Flowers August 27, 1964 - April 2, 2019 C. John M. Melissinos, 54, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2019. Born in Rochester, New York, John graduated from Cornell University with a B.A. in History and received his J.D. from UCLA School of Law. He also held a Certificate from Johns Hopkins University - Nanjing University Center for Chinese and American Studies. John was a highly respected partner at the law firm Greenberg Glusker where he had worked since 2012. He began his distinguished law career at Andrews Kurth and also worked at Rutter Hobbs. John committed his legal career to bankruptcy and insolvency law, representing debtors, creditors, committees in Chapter 11 cases, and distressed companies as they sought to restructure or dispose of business units. He regularly represented purchasers of assets from bankruptcy cases, and Chapter 7 trustees in complex business liquidation proceedings. John was an active member of the bankruptcy community, serving as past President of the Los Angeles Bankruptcy Forum, a professional organization that serves as a forum for the exchange of ideas and information relating to the courts and substantive bankruptcy law. Alongside his professional success, John was a devoted husband and father of two daughters. He loved coaching his daughters' AYSO soccer teams and also served as a referee in the Mid-Wilshire and Culver City regions. He was a strong advocate of their education and served on the Board of Trustees of The Oaks School in Hollywood, most recently as its Treasurer. In addition, John was an active member of the Cornell Alumni Association, including serving as president of the Cornell Club of Los Angeles. Throughout his life, John had a passion for world affairs and politics. He was deeply knowledgeable on almost any topic and always dug deeply to master all sides of an issue. He loved to debate and solve complex problems. Before starting his family, John was a dedicated volunteer and staff member for multiple political campaigns in California, both senatorial and gubernatorial races. John is survived by his beloved wife, Candice Culnane, and daughters Chesney and Logan. John is also survived by his father, Adrian, of Rochester, New York, and brother, Andrew, of Los Angeles. A memorial service will be held on April 13 at First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his name to Cornell University, UCLA School of Law, or the William F. Mitchell Memorial Scholarship at Georgia Tech. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries