Candace I. Albert
August 21, 1945 - June 10, 2020 Devoted best friend and loving wife. Candy loved classical music and ballet. She met her adoring husband while folk dancing together. She graduated with a B.A. from Mount Saint Mary's University. She worked as a medical transcriber and pharmaceutical sales representative. She was brave and courageous during her two year battle with Dysphagia. Candy will be remembered for her warmth and kindness, and will be greatly missed by her husband, family, and friends.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
