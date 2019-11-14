|
August 11, 1934 - November 5, 2019 Carl D. "Derk" Zimmerman, former President of Fox Television Stations and Group W Productions, died November 5, 2019 in Los Angeles after a sudden illness. Derk was born in Buffalo, New York, to Carl and Helen Zimmerman and was a graduate of Hiram College. He spent his entire career in various television management positions in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Cincinnati and Boston and twice as Vice President and General Manager at WFLD Chicago. He also helped develop Group W Satellite Communications. In 1986, he was named President and Chief Operating Officer of the Fox Television Stations. Later he was President and CEO of Group W Productions in Los Angeles. Throughout his career Derk was known for his knowledge of the business as well as his enthusiastic and upbeat personality. In remembering him, many colleagues referred to his kindness, respectfulness, and collegial spirit. Another said, "We have lost one of the last great gentlemen of the industry." Derk was wise and accomplished, but he was most proud of his family and his friends. He loved golf but what he loved more was running into old friends in the clubhouse, greeting them with unmatched warmth, then reliving affectionate memories about them as he walked away. Dinner with Derk usually ended long after the last bite because there was never enough time to share all the stories and all the laughs. As authentic as they come, Derk had a unique ability to make those around him feel special. He was known for his enduring loyalty, not only to friends and family, but to his beloved Red Sox, Patriots, and Trojans. He is survived by Susan, his wife of 47 years, and children: Mark, Leslie (Peter DuBois), Drew (Zachary Richter), Luke, Jonathan (Christine Phillpotts) and his adored grandchildren Claude and Simone. He is also survived by his brother Robert Zimmerman (Jerry Silverstein) and sister Laura Abramson. There will be a Memorial Mass on November 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 504 North Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Derk may be made to one of the following organizations: The Jimmy Fund/Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.jimmyfund.org/gift or 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445; Westside Special Olympics, 2600 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405; Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Church of the Good Shepherd, 504 North Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210-3227.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019