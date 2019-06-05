September 22, 1935 - May 30, 2019 Carl Kellett passed away on Thursday, May 30th at the age of 83. He was born in Pueblo, CO, to William and Edith Kellett, the second of three sons. He graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology with a degree in Electrical Engineering and was hired by Hughes Aircraft in Los Angeles, where he worked until his retirement. He married Alice Locey in May of 1961 and they had four children: Nancy Louise (Richard) Barcellona, Matthew Carl Kellett, Samuel James (Carol Sue) Kellett, and the late William Michael Kellett, and one grandchild, Rosalinda Barcellona. Carl loved playing cards and was an avid bridge player. He also enjoyed baseball and loved coaching his sons' teams as they were growing up. After retirement, he and his wife Alice traveled extensively and enjoyed visiting many parts of the world. We miss you and love you as a husband and father. His burial will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at Inglewood Park Cemetery. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 5 to June 8, 2019