June 11, 1920 - May 16, 2019 Carl Reisman, born in Atlanta, Georgia, was respected for his military service to our country and his leadership in the medical supply industry. He was the patriarch to his loving family which he prioritized above all else, and a mentor to many others who have never forgotten his guidance. All are invited lovingly to view Carl's obituary at https://www.legacy.com. Please enter Carl Reisman in the search bar. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to benefit National Center (http://www.woundedwarriorsmammoth.org/).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 31 to June 2, 2019
