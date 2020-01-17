|
May 3, 1929 - December 22, 2019 Sr. Carmel Therese Gutierrez, CSJ, age 90, passed away on December 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. Born May 3, 1929 in Madera, CA, Mary Theresa Angela Gutierrez was one of thirteen children. She received her early education at St. Joachim School in Madera, which at that time had a large Italian population and culture; she always enjoyed the "Italian" dimension of her life. It was at St. Joachim School that she met the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. Over the years, Sister taught in schools in California, Washington, and British Columbia. Sister loved teaching and once said, "Looking back in life, there's never been a day I haven't taught someone something. Sister was dedicated, friendly and hospitable, a good teacher, artistic; she had a good sense of humor and was faithful to friends and family. Sr. Carmel is survived by brother Charles and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles, CA, with Welcoming at 1:30pm, a Service of Remembrance at 4:30pm, and Funeral Liturgy at 6:30pm. Interment will be held the following day at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. Donations in memory of Sister Carmel Therese Gutierrez, CSJ, may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com to send messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 17, 2020