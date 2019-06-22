November 27, 1916 - May 29, 2019 Carmela A. Frontino, a beautiful woman, gentle soul, daughter of Michael and Nancy Gaspara, loving wife to Sam Frontino, sister to Peter, Mary, Louie and Larry. Aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Carmela was born in 1916 in Los Angeles down the street from Dodger Stadium. She met her husband Sam Frontino and married at 19 years old. Resided in Glendale, CA, most of her life before moving to Sierra Madre near the foothills which she truly loved. She belonged to Sons of Italy and several other clubs in Arcadia. She loved playing cards, especially bridge and volunteered at the Arcadia Senior Center. She was a great bowler, golfer and had a hole in one. Loved the horse races and going to the sports book with her nieces, watching football. She spent a lot of time with her family eating and cooking; always toasting to life with her favorite drink, brandy. She will be in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Research Children's Hospital. Service at St. Peters Italian Catholic Church, 1039 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA, on June 26th at 10am. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 22 to June 23, 2019