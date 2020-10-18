1/1
Carol Ann Addcox Ziehler
On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Carol Ann Addcox Ziehler, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 79. Carol Ann was born on May 26, 1941 in Ventura, CA to Rodney Melvin "Pete" Addcox and Anna Jeanette Silva Addcox. On January, 26, 1968, she married Lawrence James Ziehler. They raised two sons, Lawrence James Jr. and Peter Gerard. Carol Ann had a passion for horses and competed in cutting horse competitions and also loved to try out new recipes in the kitchen, using her family as taste-testers. She founded Unique Aeronautics in 1985 and in 2016 moved from Sun Valley, CA to Lewiston, CA in the serene mountains of Trinity County, CA Carol Ann was preceded in death by her father Pete, her mother Anna and her son Peter. Carol Ann is survived by her husband Lawrence, her son Lawrence Jr. (Maria), her grandchildren Simon, Eric, Francisco, Alexis, Benjamin and Louie, her great-grandson Kaiden, her brother Charles Addcox and his children Kerryann, Kathleen and Jayson. A private funeral service will be held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura, California.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
