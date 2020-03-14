|
|
October 23, 1938 - March 7, 2020 Carol Ann McCann (Rudel), age 81, peacefully passed away the morning of March 7, 2020 in Bradbury, California. Her memory lives on in the loving hearts of her husband of almost 60 years, Michael McCann, her brother, Chuck Rudel, her 6 children, Erin (& Dan) Zachary, Mike McCann, Siobhan (& Steve) Horton, Briye McCann, Colleen (& Brian) Carta, Dan (& Christina) McCann, and her 12 grandchildren, Afton, Breanne, Calyn, Matthew, Michael Cole, Andrew, Kathleen, Madeline, Trevor, Robert, Bentley, and Theodore.A Rosary will be held Monday, March 16 at 10 AM, at Holy Angels Catholic Church (370 Campus Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007) followed by a Funeral Mass 10:30 AM with a reception after the mass at the Santa Anita Golf Course. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 14, 2020