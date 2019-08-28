Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Ruygrok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Ruygrok

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Ruygrok Obituary
December 18, 1930 - August 23, 2019 Our kind and loving mother and grandmother passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Carol was born in Minneapolis, moved to Los Angeles in 1941, graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1948 and attended USC. Carol lived with her young family in San Francisco and Seattle before settling down in La Crescenta in 1961. Carol was a skilled and collaborative administrative assistant at both Security Pacific National Bank/BofA and Beverly Hospital for over 45 years. She was an active member of the Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church, P.E.O. and a BofA retirees group. Carol is survived by her son, Doug, her daughter, Chris, and grandson, Scott; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on October 12 at 10:00 A.M. at the Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church in Montrose, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.