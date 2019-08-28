|
December 18, 1930 - August 23, 2019 Our kind and loving mother and grandmother passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Carol was born in Minneapolis, moved to Los Angeles in 1941, graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1948 and attended USC. Carol lived with her young family in San Francisco and Seattle before settling down in La Crescenta in 1961. Carol was a skilled and collaborative administrative assistant at both Security Pacific National Bank/BofA and Beverly Hospital for over 45 years. She was an active member of the Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church, P.E.O. and a BofA retirees group. Carol is survived by her son, Doug, her daughter, Chris, and grandson, Scott; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on October 12 at 10:00 A.M. at the Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church in Montrose, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019