November 12, 1936 - August 20, 2019 Carol Ann (Holous) Vessels, 82, was born to Joseph Holous and Anna (Meisner) Holous who lived in Cicero, Illinois. In 1951, the family, which then included her younger brother Joe, moved to California where other friends and family had moved. They eventually settled in Alhambra, California, where Carol attended Alhambra High School and graduated in 1955. She married her first husband, Martin Owen Vessels, on September 6, 1959. She spent her adult life in the San Gabriel Valley, predominantly Alhambra, Rosemead, and Pasadena, where she resided when she died. Her favorite thing was spending time with family members and friends, whether traveling or getting together for holidays, birthdays, etc. She sang in the church choir for much of her adult life and also taught Sunday School for many years. She was a member of Ruth Circle and American Baptist Women. Outside of her church activities, she enjoyed participating in several Czech clubs, Rosemead Woman's Club, El Monte Moose Lodge (Women of the Moose), and activities at the Joslyn Senior Center (in Alhambra) and the Pasadena Senior Center. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Vessels, and extended family members. Her Celebration of Life is on 9/21/19 at the First Baptist Church of Alhambra at 2pm.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019