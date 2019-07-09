December 14, 1924 - June 30, 2019 It is with sadness and joy, the Carol Durst children inform you of Carol Audrey Durst Winther's passing on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Sadness, because we will miss Mom. Joy, because she is now with Jesus and those family members who preceded her in death, her brother Kenneth Durfee and parents, Stanley & Carolyn Durfee, her daughter, Leslie Diane Bowden, and husbands, Leslie McCubbin, Harry Durst and Daniel C. Winther. At 94 years old, Mom was content with the life she led, raising 5 children, Michael Durst, Leslie Bowden, Carrie Brandel, Robin McCarthy, and John Durst, who gave her 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and hosting 3 foreign students, Wolf von Maltzahn, Angelika Eiserbeck, and Gunild Marahrens. Carol sang in church choirs, volunteered and held leadership positions at the Assistance League of So. California, United Way, , to name a few. Her love of traveling took her, with her husband, Dan, all over the globe. She left with no regrets, dying of natural causes. Our family participated in a graveside service on Saturday, July 6th at 10 a.m. at the Glen Haven Cemetery. The family will celebrate Carol's life from 4-7p.m. on Friday, July 19th in Oxnard, CA. For details, contact one of her children. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 9 to July 10, 2019