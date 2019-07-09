June 18, 1934 - June 27, 2019 Crowe, Sr. Carol Francis, C.S.J., passed away June 27, 2019. She was a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since September 15, 1954; born June 18, 1934 in East St. Louis, Illinois. Over the years, Sister ministered in elementary education as a teacher and administrator throughout the Los Angeles Archdiocese – including 33 years as principal. She had a strong sense of humor that brought laughter to any group; she made friends easily and many were lifelong. She is survived by her sister-in-law Anne Marie Gross, nephew Timothy Crowe, and niece Laura Crowe. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 4:30pm with Funeral Liturgy at 6:30pm. Graveside Service will be at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City on Saturday, July 13. Donations in memory of Sister Carol Francis Crowe may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit Rice Mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.com to send messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 9, 2019