It is with great sadness that the family of Carol J. Bell announces her passing on July 22, 2020 at the age of 91. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) Bell of WGN-TV Bozo's Circus, loving mother of Jeffrey (Cindy), Douglas (late Joanne), Joan (late Ray) Roy, Craig (Barbara), devoted Grandmother of Robert, Michael, Samantha, Jason, Joe, Brandon, Jared and Trevor and proud Great-Grandmother of 8.An avid Master bridge player, reader of books, driver of fast cars and advocate of self- sufficiency, she brightened the lives of all who knew her.Private services will be held in Illinois and California. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to City of Hope, Trees for a Change, or any Charity or Church of your choice.



