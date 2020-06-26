September 5, 1932 - May 14, 2020 Jeanne as she liked to be called, was born in Hollywood, California. Jeanne and her older sister Joan were the daughters of Dr. Alexander and Lorraine Silver. Jeanne met Larry Brucker at Fairfax High which led to marriage and 2 sons Steven and Richard. Jeanne divorced in 1963 and remarried Martin Weiss in 1970 and became mother to his son Frank.Jeanne was a natural born beauty. She was fun loving with a gift for gab and a vocabulary to go with it. She was an incredibly creative human being and had a large portfolio of her accomplishments. She loved to travel and always enjoyed the finer things in life. She had an eye for style that was ahead of her time. Her smile could light up a room, and it did for so many years on the wall of The Palm restaurant in West Hollywood.Mother to Frank Weiss, Steven Brucker and Richard Brucker. Grandmother to Lara Brucker, Shea Brucker, Cary Brucker, Reese Brucker, Greer Brucker and Hailee Weiss.



