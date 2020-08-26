February 3, 1927 - August 15, 2020 Carol Schnitger, singer, music educator, author, equestrian, backpacker, animal lover and 88-year resident of Garden Grove, passed away peacefully at home at age 93. Carol was born in GG to Irvine & Winifred (Adland) German. She graduated GG High School, Santa Ana College, USC, and CSULB. Carol married Wallace Schnitger in 1950. She taught music for 32 years in the GG Unified School District, served as master teacher, given the Irene Schoepfle Award for Music Education, and co-authored a book Center In On Music. Carol sang with the William Hall Chorale, the GG United Methodist Church, and was active in the Alliance on Mental Illness, the John Henry Foundation, the GG Historical Society, Junior League, GGHS Alumni Association, the AAUW, and the GG Committee of the Philharmonic Society of OC. Carol is survived by her 3 children, 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren. Additional information at dignitymemorial.com
