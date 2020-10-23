July 2, 1935 - October 20, 2020 I am Carol, and yes, I died on the date listed above - the result of a sudden cancer that surprised me several months ago. I want to acknowledge the people I have especially loved over my 85+ years. And at the same time to state I have truly had a truly happy and full life, primarily due to the love from my wonderful family and friends. First, how fortunate I was to have Tillie and Jack Blank as my parents. They lived to be 95, without hardly a harsh word ever being spoken. Everyone loved them. They were special to me. I have always been especially proud of our four children: Glen (history teacher), Gail (artist), Jon (stock trader), and Julie (academic counselor). They have all succeeded in life, have the wonderful ability to be both funny and serious, and are liberal Democrats. I will miss all those good years together. And I do not forget their spouses (Sara, Stephen, and Lorelei). You also have given me good memories. I have six wonderful grandchildren - Natalie, Emily, Joanna, Nicholas, Isabel, and Jesse. How I loved you from birth through to your adulthood. You have turned out to be good people with good values. I have also been blessed with four great-grandchildren (Sophie, Charlotte, Abigail, and Alexander). I wish I could have been able to know you better. I also want to acknowledge my surviving long-time special friends - Seymour H, Carol P, Temmie S, and Marion B. How many years have we shared the ups and downs of our daily lives?And I have a special newer friend, my neighbor Donna W, who has never missed a day calling me during my illness. Thank you for being so supportive. There are of course many other neighbors that I have failed to mention -- including those in my mah jongg and book club groups. I will miss you all. Also I acknowledge my super caregivers Dina and Maria. They have given me hope, comfort, and good company during my illness. You have been terrific. I haven't forgotten you, Peter, my husband of 68 years. We eloped in 1952 when I was 17, you were 21. No wedding ceremony until our 50th anniversary at the Sofitel hotel (with the bridesmaids, ushers, and Greek chorus selected at random from our guests). Our lives were never boring. You and I were able to travel extensively. Among our memorable trips:Two trips to Cuba (one legal, one not) Hiking the high Dolomites in northern Italy Driving in South Africa during the apartheid era Being honored guests at a traditional Japanese wedding in Osaka Snorkeling above manta rays off northeast Bali Being terrified in our 13th floor hotel room during a 6.9 earthquake in Mexico City Being robbed in Letitia, a small town on the Amazon riverWandering among dozens of camels at the Pushkar Fair in IndiaPeter, we were fortunate to have a rich and rewarding life together. Some credit might go to us, but perhaps we were just lucky. But now it must end. Goodbye to all of you. I send my love one last time. -- Carol P.S. If people wish to make a contribution in my honor, please consider the homeless in Santa Monica.



