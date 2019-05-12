April 29, 1937 - May 11, 2019 Carol M. Daskal died on May 11, 2019. Beloved mother to Julie Ann Cohn and Michael L. Magasinn (Rhonda), and Nana to A.J. Wolf Magasinn and Matthew Wolf Magasinn. Carol was a true Renaissance woman as she participated in all of life. Carol learned something new every day. Carol was a world traveler who lived life to the fullest. Her bright smile and sharp mind brought joy to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten.A celebration of Carol's life will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 2:00pm, on the Patio at Napa Valley Grille, 1100 Glendon Avenue, Suite 100, Los Angeles, CA 90024. Friends and family will be welcome to share joyous memories of Carol.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's honor to Valley Outreach Synagogue, 26668 Agoura Road, Calabasas, CA 91302, (818) 882-4VOS (882-4867). Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 12 to May 15, 2019