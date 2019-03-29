|
March 2, 1949 - March 25, 2019 Carol Moulton Janes passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. Carol grew up in Los Angeles, attended Dorsey High School and graduated from UCLA where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. Her passion was teaching, especially teaching teachers how to teach. After 10 years in the classroom at Webster Middle School in West L.A., Carol returned to UCLA where she earned an M.A. and Ph.D. in Education. She supervised student teachers at UCLA and LMU, consulted at Marlborough and other private schools, spending many days in classrooms all over SoCal helping novice teachers become effective educators. Carol is survived by her husband Robert Janes, sister Stacy Moulton and niece Shannon Elliott. Carol will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019