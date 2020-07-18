December 16, 1933 - July 10, 2020 Born in Chicago, Illinois to Ed and Elizabeth Barnett. Carole was a true child of the depression, and the lessons of those difficult times remained with her throughout her life. After graduating from Amundsen High School (Go, Vikings!), Carole moved to Los Angeles in the 1950's. She immediately fell in love with Southern California, and became an Angeleno through and through!Carole married a fellow Chicago transplant, Bryan Joseph, in 1960. They moved briefly to San Francisco, where their son Paul was born. Eventually, Carole, Bryan and Paul returned to Los Angeles, and in 1967 bought the house where she spent the remainder of her life.Always interested in politics, Carole worked for many years for her City Councilman, Mike Woo. Her proudest achievement was having been involved in the planning, implementation and evolution of the Hollywood Farmer's Market. Carole's love for, and involvement in, the Hollywood Farmer's Market continued throughout her life. She was a staple on Sunday mornings at the market, enjoying the company of her close friends as much as she enjoyed the delicious fresh fruits and vegetables! Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan, and her stepson Tone. She is survived by her son Paul (Judi), stepson Jeff (Valerie), and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be announced at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store