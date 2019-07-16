December 1934 Carole Feher LaFlamme died on this day five years ago, July 19, 2014. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, in December 1934. Her parents, Dora Aronson and Milton Feher, moved the family to Los Angeles a few years later.She attended Los Angeles High School and completed her Associate Degree at UCLA. She then worked for some of Hollywood's large movie studios where she made lifelong friends, eventually taking positions for well-known writers, directors and producers.In the late 1960's she lived in New York City, then worked and traveled in Europe. Afterwards she lived for seven years in Montreal, Canada, where she again worked in the film industry. In the late 1980's she returned to UCLA as a full-time student and completed a degree in English Literature. Her main hobbies remained movies and books, the piano, and of course, as a California girl, the beach. Carole loved Los Angeles.Carole LaFlamme made friends everywhere she went. She was smart, kind, humorous, and absolutely honest with all whom she met. Everyone who knew her respected her and loved her because she was without pretense or prejudices.In her youth she participated in anti-Vietnam War protests and marches and later was involved in various progressive political causes, always an advocate for justice. The hardship inflicted on her father, a classical violinist, under the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), shaped some of her political views and motivation.Carole is survived by Deborah Podus, her cousin, and Andre LaFlamme, her husband of 42 years, and his large family. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 16 to July 19, 2019