September 14, 1939 - November 24, 2019 NEW YORK - Carole Ference, an innovator and visionary for women in advertising and marketing, passed away peacefully at her home in Manhattan after a brief illness. Daughter of Michael Ference, Jr. and Margaret Ference, a research engineer at the Ford Motor Company and the first woman chemist at DuPont, Carole was one of five children. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Harvard and the Sorbonne, Carole moved to New York after graduate school and began her dynamic career in media and advertising with the New York Times before joining Hearst Corporation as Associate Publisher of Town and Country, then as Publisher of Connoisseur and House Beautiful. She went on to found Live! magazine with Ticketmaster and co-founded IAG Research, which was sold to Nielsen in 2008. Carole is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth of Los Angeles, CA, and Margaret (Grant Ford) of Marlborough, England, whom she adored, encouraged and influenced with her indomitable spirit and irrepressible style. Carole will be profoundly missed by her granddaughters, Isabel, Caroline, Alice and Georgie, and her siblings Lois, Michele, Richard and Michael.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019