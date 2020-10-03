October 24, 1942 - September 25, 2020 In the early hours of Friday, September 25th, Carole Helen Lapp passed away peacefully at the age of 77. Born Helen Carole Jackson to Homer and Oline in Ryderwood, WA, on October 24, 1942, her family moved to California in the 40's.Carole attended, but did not complete, Venice High School. Instead, Carole married and had children. (She would return and receive her diploma at the age of 37.) The young marriage did not last, and Carole lived with her mother, Oline and sister, Marian until Oline passed in '65. In '69 Carole moved to Eau Claire WI, to be closer to her Father, but the weather and opportunities didn't suit her and she returned to California in '72 where she made a career in bookkeeping. In 1974 she met Franklin Lapp, whom she married on November 15, 1976. They would be together 44 loving years until her passing. The two merged their families to encompass 7 children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Carole was a woman of keen intelligence and quick wit and had a large number of interests and hobbies. Her home is replete with fine examples of her Needlepoint, Cross-stitch, Crochet, and Embroidery. An avid genealogist, Carole researched and compiled the ancestry of family and friends.In the 80's Carole was stricken with Crohn's Disease. This would significantly limit her activities for the rest of her life. With Frank by her side she continued to keep her spirits high and her outlook positive. She was loved and cherished by all who knew her. Carole will be interred at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Santa Monica.



